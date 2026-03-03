'Tears of Joy': San Diego Iranian family finds hope amid uncertainty over Iran’s future

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As conflict involving Iran unfolds thousands of miles away, its effects are being felt deeply in San Diego, where members of the Iranian American community are celebrating.

One family told ABC 10News they are hopeful about what the future may hold for their homeland following reports that Iran’s longtime leader, Ali Khamenei, was killed on Saturday.

Setayesh Moghimi, a local Iranian American, sat beside her parents at an El Cajon park with ABC 10News as she translated for them. The family said they fled Tehran years ago from religious persecution under Iran’s Regime.

Moghimi said her parents expressed gratitude to President Donald Trump.

“Thank you, President Trump. He was one of the only ones who finally heard the message of the people of Iran who were suffering for more than 47 years,” Moghimi said, translating her mother’s remarks.

For Moghimi’s father, Amir, the news of Khamenei's assassination came with a sense of vindication. He said he recently lost a cousin who was killed while protesting against the government.

“He was massacred,” Amir said through his daughter. “They went to peaceful protests with bare hands and were met with gunfire.”

The Moghimi's were celebrated over the weekend, with hundreds gathering in Clairemont at the intersection of Balboa and Genesee avenues.

Videos showed people cheering, crying, and embracing in the streets.

Moghimi and her family acknowledged that many Americans and international leaders have criticized U.S. involvement in Iran. Still, they said they believe the actions were meant to help Iranians.

“What the president did wasn’t a war against Iran,” Moghimi said. “It was a war for Iran to save Iranians. We want American citizens to be on our side.”

She added that, in her view, Iran’s political transition still needs to be finished.

“We want the regime totally gone,” she said. “We don’t want leaders constantly changing without real freedom, or looking like Hezbollah, where the leaders are constantly changing.”

Moghimi said her family supports Reza Pahlavi, the exiled crown prince, whom some opposition groups see as a potential unifying figure.

“We are behind him,” she said. “We want him to take back our country.”