Suspect arrested in torching of bicyclist's memorial in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man already in jail for an alleged parole violation was re-arrested Thursday on suspicion of torching a Mission Valley memorial for a bicyclist killed in a 2021 traffic crash.

Alvaro Jovani Lopez, 32, allegedly set fire to the display -- consisting of a bicycle and a banner -- alongside Camino Del Rio South on the evening of Jan. 5, destroying it, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities did not disclose what led investigators to identify Lopez, who was jailed last Thursday, as the alleged arsonist and did not release a suspected motive in the case.

Lopez was being held on $75,000 bail at George Bailey Detention Facility in Otay Mesa pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday afternoon.

The memorial was created in honor of Matt Keenan, who was killed in September 2021 after a driver struck him as he rode his bicycle on Camino Del Rio South.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.