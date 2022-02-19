Suspect arrested in string of Coronado armed robberies

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — Coronado Police Friday announced the arrest of a suspect who allegedly robbed 11 people at gunpoint and pistol-whipped a woman in Coronado last week.

According to the department, Manuel Sebastian Hernandez, 19, was arrested Friday on 14 counts of armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with injury, and carrying a loaded firearm.

“We would like to thank the victims for their patience and support during this investigation,” the department said on Facebook. “We will continue to be proactive and work with our community to keep Coronado safe.”

The string of armed robberies began on February 12 at 10:30 p.m. when police say Hernandez approached a couple seated on a bench in Centennial Park, pulled out a gun, and demanded their phones and valuables.

The suspect later approached a group of five people at the park and took items from them at gunpoint, according to police.

Later that night, the suspect approached a woman at Ferry Landing and demanded valuables before he “struck her on the head with the gun an unknown amount of times.”

Hernandez then reportedly pointed a gun at a group of people who witnessed the attack before robbing three other people.

Later, the group of five previously robbed by Hernandez spotted him at Ferry Landing. A struggle ensued and the group managed to confiscate the gun from Hernandez before he fled.

Anyone with information about the case or who has surveillance video is asked to call the police at 619-522-7350.

