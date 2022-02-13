Suspect wanted for armed robberies, attacking woman near Coronado park

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) – Coronado police are searching for a suspect who robbed 11 people at gunpoint and pistol-whipped a woman in Coronado on Saturday.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., a man approached a couple seated at a bench in Centennial Park, pulled out a gun and demanded their phones and valuables, police said.

The suspect later approached a group of five people on the other side of the park and took items from them at gunpoint.

The suspect then headed toward the Ferry Landing parking lot, where he approached a woman and demanded valuables and then “struck her on the head with the gun an unknown amount of times,” according to police. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a group of three other people witnessed the suspect attack the woman. The suspect allegedly pointed the gun at the group and robbed them.

The group of five people from the park later found the suspect at Ferry Landing. They got into a struggle with the suspect and managed to get the gun away from him before he drove off in an unknown vehicle. Two members of that group had minor injuries and were evaluated by paramedics at the scene.

The suspect is described as a man who is between 20-24-years-old with a thin build and tattoos on his face. He was last seen wearing a grey or black t-shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the case or has surveillance video is asked to call the police at 619-522-7350.