Suspect arrested after allegedly stealing construction equipment in North Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A suspect was arrested after allegedly stealing construction equipment in North Park Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

A social media post has circulated online recording the alleged incident on University Avenue early Sunday morning.

WATCH: Video shows suspect allegedly driving stolen equipment on University Avenue

Video shows suspect driving stolen construction equipment in North Park neighborhood in San Diego

ABC10 News captured the aftermath of the incident, showing damage to some poles. The extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story with new information.