Surf up to 7 ft prompts coastal flood warning in San Diego post storm Rachel

MISSION BEACH (KGTV) — A coastal flood warning remained in effect Monday for San Diego County after Tropical Storm Rachel.

The National Weather Service is predicting surf as high as 7 feet starting between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., and dangerous rip currents through Tuesday afternoon.

Stronger-than-usual winds whipped the Mission Beach shoreline on Monday morning, and lifeguards stood ready for emergencies.

San Diego lifeguards shared data that as of October so far, they have rescued 11 people and issued nearly 2,500 warnings to beachgoers and swimmers.

Surfer John Hansen said he and a large group paddled out for a sunset session Sunday night, in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Rachel. Conditions turned difficult quickly.

“It was probably not a great idea, but shredders got to shred,” Hansen said. "We finally got past the break and caught a couple of good waves, and immediately a couple of rogue sets came through like three or four, and that's when I knew we had to get in right away."

Hansen said repeated waves pulled him back into the whitewater, and he feared his leash would snap.

“There were no lifeguards, and there was nobody on the beach, so it’s definitely not a good idea to go out when there’s no other surfers,” Hansen said.

Hansen's experience reflects the dangers of the rip currents the National Weather Service has warned about.

Businesses along the beach also said they were adjusting to the conditions.

Hamel’s on Oceanfront Walk rents out surfboards and boogie boards in addition to its apparel.

Skyler McManus, the manager of Hamel's, said he won't turn away customers, especially from out of town, who want to get in the water. However, he does advise them on a case-by-case basis to use their judgment and be safe.

“We give a little bit of a spiel of to go in caution,” McManus said. "You know, wear your leash on your board, wear your appropriate flotation device if you need."

McManus said he also checks what the lifeguards are telling beach-goers for the day.

"The lifeguards usually get on the loud horn, and they'll actually announce to the entire beach if there's some caution to be taken. Also, they do post up on the front of the building what the surf advisories are."

McManus said Hamel’s has not seen any flooding from Rachel, but the business is prepared for the potential effects of El Niño. The wall behind the shop was recently rebuilt and reinforced, a project that took about two weeks, so it would be ready when waves crash over the sea wall.