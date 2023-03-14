Son of woman killed in Little Italy officer-involved shooting sues city, county

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The son of the woman shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting in Little Italy in 2022 has filed a civil lawsuit against the city and county.

The lawsuit alleges unreasonable search and seizure, unlawful detention and arrest, negligence, and false imprisonment, among other complaints.

The shooting happened on March 3 at the Acqua Vista Condominiums. Deputies were seen on body camera footage serving Dr. Yan Li with an eviction notice.

After noticing Li was holding a knife, she closed the door and a deputy called for backup.

While waiting for additional resources, an employee in the building told authorities the same woman threatened a maintenance worker with a knife the previous day, the San Diego Police Department said.

Eventually, deputies and officers forced their way into the condo, claiming at that point, Li was considered a threat to public safety.

Authorities initially used less lethal bean bag rounds. Investigators said Li then charged at the group and stabbed an officer in the chest. Several deputies and an SDPD officer opened fire, killing Li.

The lawsuit states that Li was mentally ill and “was clearly in a state of mental crisis during this incident” and that when she answered the door “ she was exhibiting signs of being mentally ill.”

The lawsuit also states that when Li answered the door, she “had a knife in her hand because she was cooking in her kitchen.”

The lawsuit also states that when Li closed the door, she posed no threat and officers had no information that she injured anyone or committed any crime.

“Properly trained police officers are taught recognize [sic] signs of mental illness and taught to de-escalate situations involving a mentally ill individual or person who is experiencing a mental crisis,” the lawsuit continued.

