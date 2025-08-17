Small plane makes emergency landing on I-805 freeway

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Traffic is being diverted off the I-805 freeway southbound after a small plane made an emergency landing Saturday afternoon.

According to California Highway Patrol's Traffic Incident Information Page, a small cessna type plane landed sideways against the center divider wall near Carroll Canyon Road in Sorrento Valley.

CHP reports all parties in the plane are accounted for. It is unclear if any sustained injuries.

Caltrans said all lanes are blocked on the at the Interstate 5 split in Sorrento Valley due to police activity.

UPDATE: SB I-805 at the SB I-5 split (in Sorrento Valley), remains closed due to police activity. All traffic is diverted to SB I-5. — Caltrans District 11 (@SDCaltrans) August 17, 2025

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has assigned a reporter to this story to gather more information.

