Sidney Walton, One of America's oldest WWII veterans, dead at 102

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KGTV) -- San Diego native Sidney Walton, one of America’s oldest World War II veterans, has died at the age of 102, according to a news release.

Walton was currently in the middle of his “No Regrets Tour” in which he planned to visit all 50 states and meet all 50 governors. The aim of the tour was to raise awareness of the rapidly shrinking number of WWII veterans and the sacrifices they made.

“Sidney always regretted missing an opportunity to meet some of the last Civil War veterans, and wanted to give everyone a chance to meet a WWII veteran before it was too late,” a news release stated.

Last Tuesday, Walton visited Oklahoma and met Governor Kevin Stitt, marking his 40th state on the journey.

"I joined the Army to fight Hitler," said Walton.

"My father was a living piece of history, reminding us not to forget the price of our freedoms today. He inspired tremendous appreciation for all veterans,” Walton’s son Paul said.

Details of the funeral services are pending, but the services are planned for San Diego.

A GoFundMe has also been started to help pay for expenses.

