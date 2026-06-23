Shots fired after barricaded suspect lights downtown San Diego apartment on fire

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Shots were fired after a suspect barricaded themselves inside a downtown San Diego apartment before setting it on fire, according to San Diego Police.

The incident began on the 1600 block of 6th Avenue around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, officers were called to the scene after a suspect barricaded themselves inside the apartment. Police said the suspect then set the home on fire.

Officers then forced entry into the apartment before shots were fired by police. At this time, it's unclear whether anyone was struck by gunfire.



This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.