Shooting near brewery in Barrio Logan leaves 1 injured, gunman at-large

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Multiple police units have arrived in San Diego's Barrio Logan neighborhood after a person was wounded by gunfire near a brewery Friday evening and authorities are actively searching for a suspect.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers received a call about a shooting in the 2100 block of Logan Avenue. There is no word on the condition of the victim at this time.

The SWAT team was called to the scene after police shut down Logan Ave. and set up a perimeter near Border X Brewing.

This is a developing story and 10News will be updated as more information becomes available.