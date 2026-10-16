Sen. Adam Schiff visits Point Loma High School to discuss immigration enforcement

POINT LOMA (KGTV) — U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff visited Point Loma High School on Thursday to discuss how immigration enforcement has impacted San Diego schools.

The visit marked the first time in 13 years that a U.S. senator visited a school in the San Diego Unified School District, according to the district. Former Sen. Barbara Boxer last visited a district school when she stopped at an elementary school in Barrio Logan.

About 100 juniors and seniors had the opportunity to meet with Schiff and ask questions, including about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations near schools.

Although no incidents of parents being detained near Point Loma High School have been reported, similar concerns have surfaced elsewhere in the district.

San Diego Unified Superintendent Fabi Bagula has called on federal authorities to avoid conducting immigration enforcement near schools, particularly during arrival and dismissal times.

“Our schools should not be a backdrop for this type of enforcement activity,” Bagula said.

Schiff said he wanted to raise awareness about reported increases in immigration enforcement operations in California and discuss legislation he and other Democratic lawmakers have introduced to place additional restrictions on federal agents.

Rep. Sara Jacobs, who also spoke about the issue, recalled visiting John Marshall Elementary School about two weeks earlier, where second-grade students asked her questions about ICE.

Rep. Mike Levin said lawmakers are seeking greater accountability and transparency from ICE, including requirements for agents to remove masks, display identification, wear cameras and obtain judicial warrants rather than relying solely on administrative warrants.

The lawmakers said they hope their proposed legislation will advance in the near future.

ABC 10News reached out to ICE for comment and is still waiting for a response.