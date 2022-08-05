SDSU reimplements mask policy amid spike in COVID-19 cases

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego State University has reimplemented its mask policy following an increase in cases in San Diego County.

According to the school, faculty, staff, and students will be required to wear facial coverings starting August 15.

Masks will be required regardless of vaccination status in instructional settings, the school said.

In March, SDSU dropped its mask requirement for vaccinated students and staff in some cases.

