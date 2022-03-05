SDSU drops mask mandate in most cases

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — New mask rules start at San Diego State University on Monday.

Masks will no longer be required for students and staff at SDSU in most cases.

“It’s surprising because I thought that was kinda going to be a thing, but we’ll still see a lot of kids wearing masks every day," said Shane Geschwind, SDSU student.

Public health student Melissa Vasquez said she found the easing of the restriction to be interesting.

“You know, it’s really interesting because as a public health student, I am cautious of it,” said Melissa Vasquez, SDSU Master's student.

Masks will still be required inside and outside instructional learning areas but will be optional during indoor events, meetings, according to the guidance released.

Just because the rules are changing doesn’t mean students are ready to completely ditch the mask.

“I think in class I will but when I’m walking around campus and going to class and stuff like that, I think I won’t," said Geschwind.

Vasquez isn't putting the mask away either.

“I think as a public health student, I think we understand that there’s still going to be different waves of the virus still happening and rolling out," said Vazquez.

Masks will be required for those who aren’t fully up to date on their COVID-19 vaccine.

