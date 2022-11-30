SDPD: Suspect arrested in sexual assault of woman inside church

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 27-year-old man was arrested for attempting to sexually assault a woman inside a Mira Mesa Church on Friday, the San Diego Police Department said in a press release.

Police said it happened inside a church in the 10700 block of Rickert Road. The suspect, identified as Hugo Jonathan Espinoza-Martinez, knocked on the church door and asked to use the restroom. The woman let him in, and after he spent several minutes in the bathroom, she asked him to leave. Espinoza-Martinez walked out of the restroom, pulled her into a nearby room and sexually assaulted her.

During the attack, the woman fought back, was able to get away and reported the assault to SDPD, police said. The Espinoza-Martinez left before the officers arrived.

On Tuesday at 1:00 pm, officers arrested Espinoza-Martinez in the 10700 block of Westview Parkway in Mira Mesa for assault with intent to commit rape and elder abuse.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the SDPD sex crimes unit at 619-531-2210 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.