SDPD investigating shooting death of man in East Village neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man in his 40s was shot and killed on Saturday in the East Village neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.

At 5:36 a.m., police responded to a report of a man down at 1600 blocks of K street, SDPD said in a press release. When they arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. Police said the man had suffered “catastrophic injuries” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death and are searching the area for physical evidence, surveillance video, or witnesses who could provide any information leading to the shooting.

Police have not identified the victim, and there is no suspect information.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

