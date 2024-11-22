SDPD identifies Harbor Police officers involved in Little Italy shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Nearly a week after the officer-involved shooting in Little Italy, the San Diego Police Department released the identities of the Harbor Police Department officers who were involved in a shootout with a gunman on Nov. 13.

Harbor Police officers were in search of the gunman, who had fled the scene Wednesday morning after shooting and killing a married couple inside their car in the 1300 block of Union Street in Downtown San Diego. The gunfight happened when the officers encountered the suspect in Little Italy.

The shootout left the suspect dead and Patrick Lynch, a Harbor Police officer, injured. Lynch, who did not fire his service weapon, had been with the department since 2024 and was previously employed by SDPD for approximately one year, the release said.

Harbor Police Chief Magda Fernandez said in a separate press release that Lynch was shot in the upper hip and thigh area but has been progressively recovering. Lynch is at home with his family to continue his recovery.

The Harbor Police officers who fired their service weapons were Corporal Jason Day and Officer Alexander Kahn, according to SDPD's release. Day and Kahn were employed with the department for six and nine years, respectively.

"I cannot emphasize it enough – all four of them are heroes," Fernandez said. "Their quick and decisive actions prevented any further tragedies. This incident is a sobering reminder of the dangers women and men in uniform face and the sacrifices they and their families make every single day while serving their communities."

RELATED COVERAGE: