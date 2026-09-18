San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl sat down with ABC 10News anchor Melissa Mecija for a wide-ranging conversation on everything from e-bike safety to violent fights in the Gaslamp.
Watch the video above for the full conversation.
SDPD Chief Wahl talks about e-bike safety, license plate reader cameras and safety in downtown
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San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl sat down with ABC 10News anchor Melissa Mecija for a wide-ranging conversation on everything from e-bike safety to violent fights in the Gaslamp.