Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

SDPD Chief Wahl talks about e-bike safety, license plate reader cameras and safety in downtown

SDPD Chief Wahl talks to ABC 10News
SDPD Chief Wahl with Melissa Mecija
Posted

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl sat down with ABC 10News anchor Melissa Mecija for a wide-ranging conversation on everything from e-bike safety to violent fights in the Gaslamp.
 
Watch the video above for the full conversation.

NOMINATE A LEADER TODAY!

NOMINATE A LEADER!