SDG&E customers urge California regulators to reject proposed 8.6% rate hike at public hearings

SANTEE (KGTV)- San Diego Gas & Electric is asking for another rate increase, and customers are weighing in on the proposed 8.6% rate hike.

Dozens of people spoke out against SDG&E's proposed rate hikes in Santee, where there was significant community pushback. Many who came out are calling on state regulators to reject the proposal, with many saying they are already struggling to pay their monthly bills.

The California Public Utilities Commission is holding two public hearings on the proposed 8.6% rate hike. If approved, SDG&E says the proposal could mean about $14 more a month for electricity and about $8 more for natural gas. That's roughly $22 more each month.

The message from residents was loud and clear: They do not want to pay more on their SDG&E bills.

"Are you sick and tired of SDG&E raising our rates? We are. Are you sick and tired of SDG&E ignoring us when we ask them to bring costs down? We are,"said San Diego City Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera.

Jose Franco Garcia, executive director of the Environmental Health Coalition, called on state regulators to act.

"We need CPUC to step up and reject SDG&E proposed rate hikes, their investors do not need the additional profits," Garcia said.

Garcia said families are already stretched thin.

"Especially right now when rent is going up, the cost of groceries are going up. Families are doing everything they can to save and reduce and now through no fault of their own they're getting put another bill put on their backs," Garcia said.

SDG&E says the money would help pay for wildfire mitigation, grid and gas system upgrades, and technology improvements. But opponents say that's money families can't afford to keep paying.

"Do SDG&E and Sempra care more more about their profit than the struggle of families and people to meet ends meet… yes they do."

Those pushing back on the rate increase say SDG&E is already making too much profit.

"SDG&E doesn't profit from keeping your lights on, it profits from what it builds, the more it spends the more it makes, that's why it's always asking for more."

ABC 10News asked SDG&E about the hearings and the community outrage. In a statement, the company said: "We know our customers are concerned about affordability, and we take that seriously. We're focused on controlling costs, operating more efficiently and finding ways to keep bills as manageable as possible, while continuing to provide safe, reliable energy. Our rate request is a proposal, and it will undergo a thorough public review."

CPUC says no decision will be made at these hearings. The commission says it will review evidence, testimony and public comments before commissioners vote on a final decision.

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