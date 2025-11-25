SDFC fans celebrate historic win in Western Conference Semis

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego FC just wrote another chapter in an already historic season, surging past Minnesota United FC 1-0 in the Western Conference Semifinals in front of a sold-out Snapdragon Stadium.

Hours before kickoff, the SDFC faithful were fired up.

“It’s been a dream come true," said Oliver Rodriguez, a member of the Daygo Boys, one of the seven superfan supporter groups that make up Frontera SD. "Just in general, we’ve all waited for this most of our lives — since we were little.”

The team, which has been fueled by these fans all season long, called for a 'blue out' on Monday. Safe to say, they showed out.

“We feel good. We got a chance," said Johnny Abundez, a member of another supporter group, Barra 18, as he walked into the stadium. "The team doesn’t give up. So, as long as they play with the game plan and the fans are here. If you’ve been to the last games, it was electric. It was loud.”

From the first touch until the final whistle, the sold-out Snapdragon Stadium was surging. All 32,000+ fans in attendance were well aware of what's at stake — only one expansion team has ever made it past the Conference Semis.

That was the Chicago Fire in 1998, part of the MLS's first-ever expansion class. That team went on to win the MLS Cup that same season.

“We got the Padres, we lost the Chargers, so people want this. It’s awesome," said SDFC season ticket holder Jesse Papike.

After a scoreless first half, Anders Dreyer sent the crowd into a frenzy with his goal in the 72nd minute.

That energy carried on until the clock hit triple zero.

The dream — still alive for SDFC. The team is two wins away from being crowned a champion in year one.

First, it has to get past Vancouver FC in the Western Conference Finals, which will happen at 6 p.m. this Saturday (Nov. 29) at Snapdragon Stadium.

