SD Unified moves forward with layoffs of classified employees

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Less than 3 weeks after the San Diego Unified School District finalized a new contract with teachers, the school board voted unanimously on Tuesday to move forward with layoff notices for other district employees.

The layoffs affect classified employees — workers who are employed by the district but are not teachers and are not certified. That includes bus drivers, custodians, special education and teacher aides, and cafeteria workers.

The district says it is eliminating 221 positions — 133 that are currently filled and 88 that are vacant — to save $19 million and help address a projected $47 million deficit for the next fiscal year.

Preliminary layoff notices will go out on March 15, with final notices by May 15.

The district estimates about 200 classified employees will receive preliminary notices, but of them, about 70 are expected to lose their jobs per the union-negotiated bumping rules.

Bumping allows employees with more seniority to move into another position in the same classification, thereby "bumping" a less senior employee out of that role.

Lupe Murray, an early childhood special education parafacilitator with the district, said the news came as a shock after the teacher strike was called off.

"When the strike was called off, I'm like, 'Yes!' So then when I got the email from the Superintendent, I'm like, 'Wait, what?' So, I think everyone was shocked," Murray said.

The district says it sends out annual layoff notices, as all districts in the state do.

Before Tuesday's board meeting, classified employees rallied outside, made up of CSEA (California School Employees Association) Chapters OTBS 788, Paraeducators 759, and OSS 724. They were joined by parents, students, and the San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council, AFL-CIO.

Miguel Arellano, a paraeducator independence facilitator with San Diego Unified and a representative of San Diego Paraeducators Cahpter 759.

"What do we want? No layoffs! When do we want it? Now!" the crowd chanted.

Arellano said he felt compelled to act when he learned about the potential layoffs.

"The first thing that went through my mind was that I need to speak up. I need to protect these people," Arellano said.

Inside the meeting, the board heard emotional, at times tearful testimony from classified employees before voting unanimously to move forward with the layoff schedule.

Superintendent Fabi Bagula said the district has tried to protect classrooms from the cuts.

"We have tried our best to only, I mean, to not touch the school. Or the classroom. But now it's at the point where it's getting a little bit harder," Bagula said. "What I’m still hoping, or what I’m still working toward, because we’re still in negotiations, is that we’re able to actually come to a win-win, where there’s positions and availability and maybe even promotions for folks that are impacted."

Arellano warned the layoffs could have a direct impact on students.

"We are already spread thin, so, with more of a case load, it's going to be impossible to be able to service all the students that we need to have," Arellano said.

Follow ABC 10News Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.