SD Crime Stoppers release images of suspect in Lemon Grove shooting

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) — Detectives with the San Diego County Crime Stoppers have released images to the public to get the name of a man accused of shooting another man in the Lemon Grove neighborhood earlier this month.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, June 1 at Broadway and Buena Vista Avenue intersection. When San Diego County deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Authorities say the gunman was seen running away on foot and getting on an Orange Line San Diego Trolley headed towards the City of San Diego. He got off the trolley at the Encanto/62nd Street trolley stop.

The man is described by investigators as having long black hair in cornrows and a medium build. He was seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and black athletic shoes.

If you know who this man is or have any information about the shooting, call the Lemon Grove Sheriff's Substation at (619) 596-1466.