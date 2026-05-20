San Diego's Muslim community leans on faith after tragedy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For Muslims around the world, the month of Dhul Hijjah marks a time of spiritual devotion and is known as the month of pilgrimage. As this holy period begins, San Diego's Muslim community is leaning on that same faith after a tragedy hit close to home.

For Yusef Miller, heartbreak is the short way of describing Monday's shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego. The pain runs much deeper.

The day gunfire shattered the community was also the first day of Dhul Hijjah — a holy time in the Islamic faith.

"When it happens in your own neighborhood to people you actually know it's just, uh, it just destroys you in a way that some people have to build themselves back up out of fear," Miller said.

Miller says this 10-day holy period is about holding on to faith, even in tragedy.

"These first 10 days are very blessed in the faith of Islam, especially during the daytime of doing good deeds, praying more, giving charity more," Miller said.

During this time, many Muslims take part in a sacred pilgrimage called Hajj, traveling to the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

"It is the first mosque in Islam. That's what it is. It's really a mosque," Miller said.

"So people go there and they go around 7 times with the final time at the black stone," Miller said.

For people who aren't making the pilgrimage, Miller says they observe the holy days through fasting, worship, and acts of service in their own communities.

"We're gonna continue to have mercy. We're gonna continue to do blessings and give charity, and we're gonna continue in this tragedy to accept love," Miller said.

Love for the three men who lost their lives — and a hope that this holy time will help give his community strength.

"The best thing for us to do is focus on the creator, focus on Allah," Miller said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

