San Diego's mixed reactions to the recent rainfall

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Some love it. Some hate it. No matter how you feel, San Diego needs it.

After a weekend where several areas in the county saw record rainfall, the weather picked up right where it left off to start the work week.

When the rain arrives, so do some strong opinions. ABC 10News Anchor Max Goldwasser in Del Mar Monday evening to hear (and see) the mixed reactions.

We'll start with a sight we were not expecting — a man running shirtless in the rain.

That man, named Robin Haid, said his plan was to run seven miles. Max caught him with two miles left to go.

ABC 10News

"Robin, are you crazy?" Max asked.

"I think so, yes." Robin replied.

"I think so too. What are you doing right now and why are you doing it?"

"Well I have to stay in shape, don't I?"

"And this is the best way to do it? Running in the rain without a shirt?"

"Apparently, because otherwise the shirt gets wet."

"Or, you don't have to run in the rain at all."

Robin said a coworker told him there's no way he would go running in the rain. This was partially an attempt to prove her wrong.

"Is this something you've ever done before?" Max asked.

"No. I think this is also going to be the last time," he said.

While running Robin was certainly an outlier — and a pretty insane one at that — he wasn't the only one in San Diego enjoying the showers.

"We don't have four seasons here, so this is one of our seasons that we get to experience. So can we celebrate all of it," said Chuck Kissee, who lives in Encinitas.

For Chuck, there's been a lot to celebrate lately.

Our water year begins on October 1st. Based on the data pulled from the San Diego International Airport, we went into the weekend behind our normal numbers by 0.31".

By early Monday evening, we had received 1.84", swinging us to nearly one inch (0.98" to be exact) above normal, according to the National Weather Service.

The graphic below is a snapshot from 7:38 p.m. Monday.

ABC 10News

Still, some wish it would go away.

"Your socks get wet. Even if you're wearing a jacket, it just all seeps through and it's uncomfortable," said Theresa Skiano, sitting on the benches at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar with her boyfriend before the next storm rolled in.

Despite these showers, we still have a long way to go before we make up the deficit from last year and improve our drought conditions.

The drought monitor gets released Thursday morning, so we'll keep an eye on what the updated numbers look like at that time.

All of this recent rainfall is sure to be a drop in the right direction.

Follow ABC 10News Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.