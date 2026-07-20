San Diego woman reflects on 100 years of life, history and joy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Albertha Riley was born July 24, 1926, and has lived through the Great Depression, Jim Crow segregation, the Civil Rights Movement and the election of the first Black president.

San Diego's Albertha Riley is days away from turning 100 years old, and she has the stories to prove it.

Riley was born July 24, 1926, in Mississippi. Her life has spanned the Great Depression, Jim Crow segregation, the Civil Rights Movement and the election of America's first Black president.

"I like people. I can make friends with people anytime," Riley said.

In 1947, Riley left Mississippi for San Diego, where she built a life for her children, mostly on her own.

"I managed to, by the grace of God, to make it. And I met nice people that helped me along the way," Riley said.

She reflected on the pain of outliving loved ones who never had the chance to see the years she has.

"My sister was buried on her 7th birthday. And when I think of me living all these years beyond, and they didn't even get the opportunity… that's my emotion of it," Riley said.

Riley also spoke about growing up under segregation and the confusion she felt as a child.

"As I got older I, I couldn't figure out why I had to be treated differently because of looking the way I did with the darker color," Riley said.

Among the moments that moved her most was watching Barack Obama become the first Black president of the United States — something she never imagined she would see.

"No, I did not. That never crossed my mind," Riley said, when asked if she ever thought she would live to see it. "It meant a lot."

As her 100th birthday approaches, Riley received one more milestone to add to a lifetime of memories: a congratulatory certificate signed by Barack and Michelle Obama.

"I've been blessed. I've been blessed," Riley said.

Riley, who has 16 grandchildren, has also traveled the world, including a trip to Israel that left a lasting impression.

"Going to Israel and all of what I experienced and seeing. Places we walked, where Christ walked," Riley said.

Now, as she prepares to mark a century of life, Riley has one message for younger generations.

"Don't waste your time. Use it to your advantage. Don't look at it, oh, I'm young, I got plenty of time, oh no, you don't know how much you got. You just know what's happening minute to minute. Use it wisely," Riley said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

