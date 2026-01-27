San Diego Unified takes major step toward affordable housing for educators

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Unified School District's board voted Monday to advance portions of a workforce housing project that would build affordable housing for its educators, marking a significant step in addressing the district's recruitment and retention challenges.

The board selected proposals for three of five planned sites that would collectively house about 1,500 affordable housing units for qualifying employees. This represents about 10% of the district's workforce and would double what currently exists across all of California for these types of projects.

"All of us have our eyes wide open about taking this project from concept to reality, but this was a big step today," said Richard Barrera, San Diego Unified board president.

As of now, only 12 such projects have been completed in the state, one of which is in San Diego. It's called Livia at Scripps Ranch, and it has reserved 53 homes for qualifying SDUSD employees.

Those 12 projects equate to more than 850 affordable housing units total, according to data from the California School Boards Association.

Barrera identified the number one challenge for the district as recruiting and retaining quality educators, with the cost of living in San Diego being the primary reason.

"We didn't just want to sit back and say, 'Hey, the affordable housing crisis is a problem. Please, somebody else fix that for us," Barrera said.

The 1,500 units would be split across five sites, with the largest located at the headquarters on Normal Street in University Heights.

SDUSD

At Monday's meeting, the board selected proposals for Normal Street (Protea + Malick), Commercial Street (Mirka Investments), and Cardinal Lane (DECRO Corporation). The final two sites will be voted on Tuesday.

This follows the December meeting, during which board members were expected to vote, but the decision was delayed over a desire to learn more information about each proposal.

Here are the five locations in the district board members have identified as suitors for affordable housing projects, including some details about the proposals already selected or recommended for each site:

Education Center, 4100 Normal Street, San Diego, CA 92103 (proposal already selected)



1,177 total units (804 Affordable units ranging from 50% to 100% AMI)

$0 ground rent for the first 20 years followed by percentage of net operating income, escalating at 2.5% every ten years

Commercial, 2101 Commercial Street, San Diego, CA 92113 (proposal already selected)



177 Affordable units ranging from 30% to 80% AMI (3 manager units)

Proposed $7.5 million pre-paid rent plus future participation

Also constructing a 6,000 square foot childcare facility to be operated by a third party

Instructional Media Center (north parking lot and undeveloped area) 2441 Cardinal Lane, San Diego, CA 92123 (proposal already selected)



108 units (107 affordable, 1 manager) 100% affordable

Total ground rent revenue $51.8M over proposed 99-year term of agreement

Revere Center, 6735 Gifford Way, San Diego, CA 92111 (top recommended proposal)



222 total units (220 affordable, 2 manager) 100% affordable

Total ground rent revenue $134M over proposed 99-year term of agreement

Ballard Center, 2375 Congress Street, San Diego, CA 92110 (top recommended proposal)



141 units (140 affordable, 1 manager) 100% affordable

Total ground rent revenue $10.7M over proposed 95-year term of agreement

You can see a better breakdown of each site by reviewing items H 8-12 in the agenda packet from the December meeting.

Issel Martinez, a paraeducator at Clairemont Canyon Academy, emphasized the importance of living where she works.

"You're a part of that heartbeat, as opposed to, oh, just showing up to get a paycheck," Martinez said.

The board prioritized affordability throughout the selection process, weighing factors like what's on each property, how developments would fit in their communities, and who should live there.

"People who make the least in our district and for our teachers, and we want that affordability to be sustainable," Barrera said.

District officials said this wouldn't require any district funding, nor would it cost the taxpayer a dime. In fact, based on the board's highest-rated proposals under each of the five sites, the collective effort would bring in at least $504 million in the next 99 years.

Monday's decisions only move proposals forward and do not approve any projects. A final agreement likely won't come until spring 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow ABC 10News Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.