San Diego State University to offer class on Latin pop star Bad Bunny

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Students at San Diego State University will have a chance to take a class next year that focuses on the societal impact of Latin Pop star Bad Bunny.

Associate Professor Nate Rodriguez says Bad Bunny has pushed the boundaries of fashion, sexual orientation, masculinity, and other areas that are not normally seen in the Latino community.

"Bad Bunny makes a perfect cultural anchor to be able to unpack and understand at different levels of media and representation and activism," said Rodriguez.

"He's being himself and he doesn't really care what anybody thinks or does and that gives people this sense of empowerment to be able to be themselves he's authentic."

The university previously taught a class on the late American-Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla.

Rodriguez says the class allowed students to learn about themselves, their representation, and the community they live in. He believes the course on the music star will have a similarly positive reception.

"Students will be able to kind of use that as a way to navigate the digital musical terrain that we have now. They're going to learn about Latin x culture, they're going to learn about masculinity, and they're going to learn about media in general."

The class is not available to sign up for yet, but more information should be coming out in the near future.

Bad Bunny will perform at Petco Park for the first time on Saturday, Sept. 17 for his 'World's Hottest Tour.' He has released top hits that have earned him the title of #1 Latin Artist in the US by Billboard for a third consecutive year.