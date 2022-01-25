Bad Bunny bringing 'World's Hottest Tour' to San Diego's Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Bad Bunny is returning to San Diego, this time at Petco Park.

The Latin pop star on Monday announced his 29-date “World’s Hottest Tour,” which starts Aug. 5 in Orlando and ends Dec. 9 in Mexico City.

Between those dates, the “Yonaguni” singer is slated to visit San Diego on Sept. 17. The tour will also take him, plus special guest Alesso, to Los Angeles and Oakland.

Monday's annoucement comes just months after his "El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo" stop at Pechanga Arena on Feb. 23.

Bad Bunny has released top hits that have earned him the title of #1 Latin Artist in the US by Billboard for a third consecutive year, and was also named one of the top 10 most popular global superstars.

Tickets will pre-sale Wednesday, January 26 at noon via worldshottesttour.com, and goes on sale to the general public on Friday, January 28, also at noon.