San Diego Rabbi speaks on observing holiest Jewish holiday amid global tension

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If you ask a Jew why they're fasting from sundown Wednesday to sundown Thursday, they'll tell you it's because of Yom Kippur — the holiest holiday on the Jewish calendar, commonly referred to as the Day of Atonement, or a day of forgiveness.

As one local rabbi explained to ABC 10News, amid all this global darkness, it's a day to spread more light.

Before the congregation gathered inside the Chabad House at San Diego State University for Wednesday evening's Yom Kippur services, Rabbi Chalom Boudjnah shared with ABC 10News the meaning of this special day.

“It’s a day of connection," he said. "It’s a day of letting go of everything negative, everything that’s holding you back. Forgiving yourself, forgiving others, and asking for forgiveness from God as well.”

It's tradition for Jews to fast on this high holiday — no water, no food, for 25 hours.

This year, in San Diego, it spans from 6:14 p.m. Wednesday through 7:08 p.m. Thursday.

“It’s a moment for us to give attention, one day a year, to the soul, to the mind, to the heart, and to push away the need of the body for one day," Rabbi Chalom said.

This comes almost two years to the day since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th, 2023, igniting a deadly battle in the Middle East that shows no signs of slowing down.

Since then, tensions have been escalated in other parts of the globe, including on some college campuses in San Diego, over the volatile nature of the conflict.

The Anti-Defamation League has also reported a recent rise in antisemitism, with a record high of 9,354 incidents in the United States in 2024. The states with the most incidents were New York (1,437) and California (1,344).

“All this antisemitism, those things, it only brings us close and stronger," Rabbi Chalom said.

San Diego law enforcement agencies let ABC 10News know they would be on high alert against any potential threats to the Jewish community, as they always are on this holiday, but especially following the mass shooting at a Mormon church in Michigan over the weekend.

"We want to do our best to keep our community members safe and afford them the opportunity to express their form of worship in peace," said San Diego Police Department public affairs Lt. Travis Easter.

Rabbi Chalom recognizes the challenges affecting his community, but during this period of internal and external reflection, encourages people to embrace positivity.

Since Yom Kippur is about forgiveness, ABC 10News asked Rabbi Chalom if he forgives Hamas for attacking Israel on October 7th, 2023.

He said he'd never been asked that question before.

Here was his response, sent via text:

"The premise of forgiveness is first and foremost someone most feel sorry for and willing to repent. And for things that have to do with murder, it's one of those things that only God can forgive. It's something they should be asking forgiveness for and feel regret, which I don't know that they do."

He added, "Letting go of the pain is something we can all do, and forgiving ourselves too. I had a cousin who was killed at the music festival on October 7. A lot of his siblings blame themselves for it as many victim do a lot of time. Wanting to do more or the "what if" questions. That we can all do. Focusing on the light we were talking about rather than revenge or hate."

Follow ABC 10News Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.