San Diego Pride Parade draws thousands to Hillcrest in celebration of love and acceptance

HILLCREST (KGTV) — Hundreds of people marched through Hillcrest Saturday as the annual San Diego Pride Parade filled the streets with music, cheering and a message of love and acceptance.

Thousands of spectators, including first-time attendees and longtime participants, lined University Avenue to watch colorful floats roll by and rainbow flags wave from the sidelines.

For many, the event is more than a celebration.

"I'm just excited to see everyone from different walks of life come together for a community that, you know, needs this," Alexis Keil said.

Julia Ramirez came out to offer free mom hugs to parade-goers.

"I know a lot of people, especially in the Latin community, they don't get a lot of support, so I just came out here to start support because, you know, mom -- 6 -- kids," Ramirez said.

Daniel Wells said the parade holds deep personal meaning.

"It's good for us as gay people to be with other people that are like us. It's also good for young people to see that there's acceptance and love and compassion and you can be who you are," Wells said.

For Wells, Pride is also a reflection of how far the LGBTQ+ community has come.

"It's about the fight that we've had to go through to be accepted in a main part, a part of society, you know," Wells said.

"I never thought I could be married, you know, when I first came out. That's awesome. That's what pride's about," Wells said.

Wells said one of the biggest changes he has witnessed over the years is the growing number of allies showing up in support.

"When I first came out, uh, it was not seen, you know, there weren't a lot of allies out there, so people who are not necessarily part of the rainbow but supporting it and providing love and the free hugs, that's awesome," Wells said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

