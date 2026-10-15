San Diego Pride faces financial troubles, warns that changes are coming

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- San Diego has celebrated Pride for more than 50 years, but the organization behind one of the city's largest events is now facing financial challenges that could change how future celebrations look.

San Diego Pride says it has seen revenue decline, especially in corporate sponsorships and grant funding, while expenses to keep the celebrations going have risen. Tax returns ABC 10News reviewed show the organization was already running near the break-even point.

Kisha Lynn Elliott, executive director of San Diego Pride, said the organization is committed to its future, but acknowledges things will need to change.

"San Diego Pride can and will succeed. It just means that we're gonna have to prepare to look very different than what we just produced this year or what we historically have produced," said Elliott.

Organizers with San Diego Pride say rising costs have added to the pressure.

"The costs have just gone up to an extraordinary extent because of the same economic factors that we're all dealing with, and the cost of safety obviously has increased," said Elliott.

The financial difficulties also come on the heels of Pride 2025 and the controversy surrounding headlining artist Kehlani and her stance on the conflict in the Middle East. Several sponsors pulled out, including UC San Diego, which could have impacted the organization's financial stability.

When asked whether there were any regrets, Elliott said, "What's emerging from that dialogue is a lot of hurt, but it's not a lot of ultimatums associated with past decisions. It's really a lot of people expressing what they hope can be different and better in the future."

Despite the financial challenges, organizers say the 2027 Pride parade will still happen.

"I can say with confidence that Pride 2027 is still gonna happen. I can also say with confidence that it's gonna have to look very different from what we just did and what we've previously done," said Elliott.

As for how organizers plan to adapt, cuts are expected and inevitable.

"Cuts absolutely like those are in the near term, we absolutely need to explore cuts and figure out where in our operating model, even our staffing model, where we can cut to save expenses," said Elliott.

Organizers say the goal is to make sure spending matches the money available to bring the Pride celebrations everyone expects. ABC 10News asked for their latest tax returns to get a complete accounting, but was told they are still being worked on.

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