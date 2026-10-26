San Diego Pride executive director resigns amid 'financial challenges'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Pride's Executive Director, KishaLynn Elliott, has resigned from her position starting November, according to a statement sent by the organization.

The organization cited "significant financial challenges that require difficult decisions about our organizational structure and operations."

"In recognition of these financial realities, Executive Director KishaLynn Elliott has made the decision to resign from her position in November. We are grateful for KishaLynn's leadership during an extraordinarily challenging period and for her commitment to supporting the organization's stabilization," the organization stated.

The board will be determining another leadership structure and "sustainable path forward."

There will be a Community Listening Session on Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul's Cathedral, San Diego.

