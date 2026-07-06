San Diego Pride 2026: Guide to marches, rallies and festivals

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Pride 2026 offers a week of celebration, advocacy and community connection. Whether you're marching for visibility, celebrating faith, or dancing to live music, there's a place for everyone in this year's festivities.

The San Diego Pride Dyke March kicks off Pride Week with a community march celebrating queer women, lesbians, trans and nonbinary people, and gender-expansive communities. The march is a powerful act of visibility, resistance, joy, and solidarity.

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Where: University Avenue (Mo's to Gossip Grill)

Cost: Free

St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral hosts an interfaith Pride service led by LGBTQIA+ and allied faith leaders, followed by a rainbow lighting of the cathedral. The event celebrates faith, pride and belonging.

Date: Wednesday, July 15, 2026

When: 7:00 PM

Where: St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral, 2728 Sixth Ave., San Diego, CA 92103

Cost: Free

San Diego Pride's annual advocacy event honors leaders in the LGBTQIA+ community and highlights current issues affecting the community. The rally, first held in 1975. The event features keynote speaker Hailie Sahar along with other guest speakers. It serves as the official kickoff to San Diego Pride weekend.

Date: Friday, July 17, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Where: 535 Robinson Ave., San Diego, CA 92103 (across from the Brass Rail)

Cost: Free

Front Runners & Walkers San Diego presents the annual charity run and walk kicking off Pride Parade day. A free Kids' Dash of 100 yards is open to children 10 and under.

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m.

Where: Hillcrest, at the corner of Centre and University Ave.

Registration required (see website for pricing)

San Diego's Pride Parade is the largest single-day civic, attracting over 250,000 cheering supporters of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026.

Time: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM.

Where: University Avenue and Richmond Avenue.

Cost: Free

San Diego's biggest LGBTQIA+ summer party returns to Balboa Park with community resources, queer-owned businesses, and four stages of live entertainment.

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026 and Sunday, July 19, 2026

Time: Saturday: 12 p.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Marston Point, Balboa Park (6th Ave. & Laurel St.)

Cost: Regular GA 1-Day tickets start at $44.76; high-school aged youth and younger are free; seniors (65+) $15 at box office

The San Diego Women's Chorus, under the artistic direction of Kathleen Hansen, performs its annual Pride concert.

Date: Friday, July 25, 2026; Saturday, July 26, at 4 p.m.

Time: 7:00 PM

Where: The Joan and Irwin Jacobs Performing Arts Center, 2880 Roosevelt Road, San Diego, CA 92106

Cost: $35 for general admission, $25 for military, students and seniors.