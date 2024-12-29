San Diego teen is a rising sport karate world champion

A local martial artist has learned she has won three World Championship Titles in Sport Karate.

Abigail Hunck, 13, spent the last year traveling the country competing in world tournaments for sport karate.

In her last competition in Toronto, Hunck and her father, Michael, tallied all her points from the past year of competitions together and determined she had met the threshold to win three world championship titles.

Hunck is a junior black belt who trains right at Freestyle Martial Arts in Point Loma.

ABC 10News Hunck training in the garage.

She's been studying martial arts for seven years, and in that time, has earned multiple belts and won hundreds of medals and trophies.

"I didn't like it at first," Hunck said. "My parents pushed me and then I realized that this really helped my confidence. I feel like when I'm on the mat, I'm just really intense, and you can't always see the shy part of me because I always yell as loud as I can."

Yelling loudly and staying sharp with her moves on the mat is what catapulted Hunck at her competitions.

Hunck competed in three different divisions: Creative open hand form, extreme open hand form and creative weapons form.

Hunck's father said in the North American Sport Karate Association, a competitor wins a world championship title by earning the most points. The points are accrued from every division one competes in per tournament.

ABC 10News The medals on the wall are only a fraction of the honors Hunck has earned in the world of sports karate.

For Hunck, she competed in five divisions at 12 different tournaments across the U.S. this past year, including cities like Chicago, Toronto, Texas, Rhode Island, Miami and New Jersey.

Hunck said her competition was fierce in every division, and she competed against up to 25 other girls each time.

"I had to work really hard for all of them," Hunck said. "They always just keep getting better so I have to also get better, so I can keep my world titles."

Hunk has won world championship titles in the past, but this year's competition did not come easy. She was sick at most of her tournaments, and she suffered an injury from one of her high kicks.

"I had to compete with my team with that injury, and I had to go to practices and push through the pain," Hunck said.

However, the pain did not stop her, and neither did the sacrifices she had to make at such a young age.

"I have to miss a lot of fun things for it, but I think it's worth it because it's worth winning the world titles and knowing that you're one of the few people who have done that in San Diego," Hunck said.

Michael said he's proud of his daughter and that she has has accomplished something rare by putting San Diego on the map in the world of karate.

"It makes it even more special being from this city of San Diego," Hunck said. "There's this girl who's able to go and compete against the best and beat them, and it's not just a testament to my daughter's determination but to her whole support system."

Hunck wanted to take a moment to thank her support system.

"I'm really thankful for my parents because they take me to practice and competitions, and they're always my biggest critics in martial arts and my biggest cheerleaders," Hunck said. "I'm really thankful for my team for always supporting me and giving me critiques because I know I really need it to help me win."