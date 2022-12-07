San Diego police seize drugs, guns during search warrant

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A couple was arrested on Tuesday after detectives found drugs and guns inside their San Diego home.

San Diego Police Department narcotics detectives served a search warrant at a home in the 1000 block of 28th Street just before noon. Detectives said they had "probable cause that 45-year-old Willie Tagaloa and his wife, 49-year-old Rosie Tagaloa, were selling drugs."

After obtaining the warrant, investigators searched their home

and two cars. During the search they found 1.6 pounds of fentanyl, a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen, scales money, packaging and four replica guns, SDPD said.

The Tagaloa’s were charged with possession for sales of fentanyl, transportation of fentanyl, being felons in possession of a loaded gun/ammunition and possession of stolen property.