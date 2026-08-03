San Diego Police seek help finding missing 67-year-old man

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 67-year-old missing man.

On Sunday, Aug. 2, at around 7:30 a.m., Humberto Diaz was last seen on a walk in the 5700 block of Alleghany Street. Diaz has been diagnosed with memory issues and is considered at-risk.

Diaz is a 67-year-old Hispanic man standing 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a red-white-blue striped shirt, black pants, and black tennis shoes.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you can contact SDPD at 619-531-2000 and reference Case #26500666.