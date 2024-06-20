Police investigate kidnapping attempt in Mission Valley Mall parking lot

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego Police are investigating a report of an attempted kidnapping in a parking lot in the Mission Valley Mall.

Police say it happened Tuesday afternoon in a parking lot near the Buffalo Wild Wings. More details surrounding the attempted abduction were not available Wednesday.

The San Diego Police crime map shows in the last week there were four reports of attempted kidnappings or abductions in the City. The one Tuesday near the mall, another down Interstate-8 in Mission Valley West, and then one each in Harborview and Old Town. The police crime map shows that over the last year there's been more than 200 attempted kidnappings or abduction reports. But the database doesn't give any information about what happened, or the accuracy of the reports.

ABC 10 News filed a public records request to get more information on the number of arrests made tied to kidnappings from 2020 until 2024.

San Diego police say it will release further information on the kidnapping attempt tomorrow.

