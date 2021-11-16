San Diego Police searching for suspect after man found dead on downtown sidewalk

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of killing a 38-year-old man in downtown San Diego in early September.

According to San Diego Police, the body 38-year-old Madhav Gupta was found on the sidewalk near the 600 block of Third Avenue on September 2 around 8:30 a.m.

Although the details surrounding the death remain unclear, police said Gupta was killed between September 1 and September 2.

“San Diego Police Homicide Detectives are looking for witnesses or anyone with information on the case,” the department said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.