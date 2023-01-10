Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Missing 12-year-old boy found safe

Missing child.png
San Diego Police Department
Missing child.png
Posted at 8:40 PM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 23:50:48-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A missing 12-year-old boy who disappeared after school Monday afternoon has been found safe, San Diego Police said.

According to the department, he was found just after 8:30 p.m. Monday. "Thank you to an alert couple in the community who located him and flagged down an officer," the department added.

The department said 12-year-old Isaac Olivos was last seen at 3:50 p.m. at Taft Middle School.

“Isaac was supposed to meet his parents for pick him up at school,” the department said.

Authorities added that Olivos has never failed to return home.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!