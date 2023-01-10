Missing 12-year-old boy found safe

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A missing 12-year-old boy who disappeared after school Monday afternoon has been found safe, San Diego Police said.

According to the department, he was found just after 8:30 p.m. Monday. "Thank you to an alert couple in the community who located him and flagged down an officer," the department added.

The department said 12-year-old Isaac Olivos was last seen at 3:50 p.m. at Taft Middle School.

“Isaac was supposed to meet his parents for pick him up at school,” the department said.

Authorities added that Olivos has never failed to return home.

