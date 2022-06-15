San Diego Police releases video of shooting involving 3 officers in Tierrasanta

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department has released bodycam footage of a shooting that involved three officers at an apartment complex in the Tierrasanta neighborhood earlier this month.

It happened on Saturday, June 4 just in the 11200 block of Tierrasanta Boulevard near Colina Dorada Drive.

According to SDPD, firefighters were called to the scene on reports of a structure fire around noon and when units arrived, they smelled unattended food and entered the apartment complex.

WARNING: The video includes graphic content, viewers discretion is advised.

Police say once firefighters went in, a man sitting on a couch pointed a handgun at them over his shoulder. They quickly left the building and called SDPD for backup.

Officers set a perimeter around the apartment before the man emerged around 1 p.m. He allegedly began shooting and Officers Cassie Louret, Jason Langley, and Austin Thomas all returned fire.

Deputies say after the shooting, the man went back into the apartment and jumped off the patio before running east through the parking lot. Police then heard a single gunshot and ABLE was flying overhead when they spotted the man's body lying on the ground.

It appeared he had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, but authorities say they are still trying to determine if he was also shot by any of the officers that returned fire.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the shooting and they say as with all officer-involved shootings, the officers, in this case, are currently on administrative assignment until they are cleared to return to full duty.