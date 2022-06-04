Watch
San Diego Police: Officer involved in Tierrasanta shooting

Posted at 4:11 PM, Jun 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-04 19:23:31-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An officer was involved in a shooting at a Tierrasanta apartment complex Saturday afternoon, according to San Diego Police Department Lt. Adam Sharki.

Firefighters were called to a reported structure fire on Tierrasanta Boulevard near Colina Dorada Drive. When units arrived, they smelled unattended food and entered the apartment complex.

SDFD says when firefighters went in, a man pointed a handgun at them. They quickly exited the building and called SDPD for backup.

An SDPD officer was involved in a shooting with the man around 1 p.m. It is still unclear whether officers fired at the man, or if the man fired at them.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department is being called in to investigate the incident. The shooting will be investigated under a new protocol that requires an outside agency to investigate fatal shootings.

