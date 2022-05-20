San Diego Police release name of man fatally shot near 35th Street

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Police have released the name of a man who was fatally shot in an alley in San Diego's Castle neighborhood early Monday morning.

According to the San Diego Police Department, 52-year-old Wendell Eddington was found dead in the west alley of 4200 35th Street.

Officers say they received multiple calls around 4:15 a.m. about gunshots being fired in the 35th Street and Orange Avenue area. When police found Eddington, he was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

After trying to use lifesaving measures, Eddington was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

SDPD says there is no suspect information to release at this time. Detectives continue to work on the case, reviewing evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.