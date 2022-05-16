Watch
San Diego Police investigate deadly shooting near 35th Street

Posted at 6:15 AM, May 16, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A shooting in San Diego's Corridor neighborhood left a man dead early Monday morning.

San Diego Police were called to the 4200 block of 35th Street, near Orange Avenue, at around 4:15 a.m. in response to a report of shots fired in the neighborhood.

Officers arrived to find a man down in an alley, and they immediately provided life-saving aid. After about 30 minutes, the man -- who was not identified -- was pronounced dead at the scene.

SDPD homicide investigators gathered evidence and searched the area for the suspected shooter.

A description of the gunman and details that led to the shooting were not released.

