San Diego Police release name of man fatally shot in Lincoln Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department has released the name of a man who was mortally wounded by gunfire in the Lincoln Park neighborhood this past weekend.

According to SDPD, officers received a call on Saturday, August 13 around 9:15 p.m. about gunshots being fired at an apartment complex in the 4900 block of Logan Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they found 27-year-old Tre’Von Stewart-Jordan suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives say there is no suspect information to be released at this time and they are actively working on this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.