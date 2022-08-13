Police investigate deadly shooting in Lincoln Park neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 27-year-old man was fatally wounded in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, police said Saturday.

Gunshots were reported to police at 9:15 p.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Logan Avenue, said Lt. Jud Campbell of the San Diego Police Department.

Officers from the Southeastern Division responded to the call and were directed to a man down in an apartment complex with at least one gunshot wound, the lieutenant said.

Officers began lifesaving measures until San Diego Fire-Rescue Department personnel arrived and took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Campbell said. The victim was identified, but his name was not immediately released.

Several vehicles and buildings were struck by gunfire during the incident, but no one else was injured, police said.

"San Diego homicide detectives responded to investigate," Campbell said. "At this time, there is very little information about what circumstances led up to the shooting. There is no suspect information to be released at this time. Detectives are working to gather evidence and interview any witnesses."

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.