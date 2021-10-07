San Diego Police release bodycam video of Chollas Creek shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Body-worn camera footage and radio recordings of an officer-involved shooting in the Chollas Creek area last month were released Thursday by the San Diego Police Department.

The video footage shows bodycam video from an SDPD field training officer who joined the foot pursuit on Sept. 28 just before 6 p.m., after a vehicle pursuit with a motorcyclist ended in Chollas Creek when the suspect crashed and fled, the department said.

(Warning: The video below contains images and audio that some viewers may consider graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.)

In the video, the department said the situation began when two officers riding in the same patrol vehicle tried to initiate a traffic stop at Lea Street and Hondo St. for an obstructed license plate.

The motorcycle rider, identified as 35-year-old Jesus Medina Morales, failed to pull over and a brief pursuit began, the department added.

Police said Morales it a dip in the road at Wightman St. and lost control, crashing and abandoning the motorcycle.

Both officers, an officer trainee, and a field training officer began to pursue him on foot.

SDPD said during the foot chase, Morales pulled out a gun and fired at least one round at the officer trainee, identified as Officer Justin Hibbard. The trainee then discharged his service weapon multiple times, striking Morales at least once.

Police said an unregistered firearm, or "ghost gun," was recovered at the scene.

Officer Hibbard did not activate his bodycam, according to the department.

Morales was treated at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital. Police said he is being charged with attempted murder of a peace officer, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of narcotics.

The shooting is being investigated by the San Diego County District Attorney's Office to determine if the officer bears criminal responsibility. SDPD's Internal Affairs unit will also investigate the incident.

The city's Shooting Review Board and Commission on Police Practices will also conduct a review.

The investigations will be overseen by the FBI, according to the department.