San Diego Police release body camera footage of deadly downtown officer-involved shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police have released body camera footage following a deadly officer-involved shooting downtown in June.

According to police, officers were called to the complex on the 1600 block of 6th Avenue just after 1 p.m. on June 23 after receiving a call from the manager of the building regarding an assault.

Police said the manager put the victim on the phone, who said her 32-year-old son, identified as Josue White, was experiencing a mental health crisis, was armed with a knife and baseball bat, and had barricaded himself inside the apartment.

After arriving at the apartment, officers attempted to contact White but were unable to establish communication, police said. During the standoff, White reportedly threw household items from the fourth-floor apartment, striking one officer in the face.

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Around 2:05, officers saw heavy smoke coming from the apartment, prompting calls to firefighters.

San Diego firefighters arrived and began extinguishing the flames as officers provided security. White remained hidden behind closed doors, police said. Due to heavy smoke, police exited the apartment.

After re-entering the apartment, officers breached the closed door. "White immediately emerged, advancing toward officers while making stabbing motions with a large knife."

Police said three officers discharged their weapons, striking White. White was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim was treated for minor injuries, police said. Two officers were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office is conducting the investigation.

Watch the body camera footage in the player below:

WARNING: The video below contains graphic content; viewer discretion is advised.