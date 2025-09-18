SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A female San Diego police officer has filed two claims against the San Diego Police Department, alleging she is the victim of harassment, discrimination and retaliation.

Stephanie Cockrell, a 13-year veteran of the department, said despite her “outstanding performance reviews,” she has been subjected to repeated and ongoing harassment following a divorce from a fellow San Diego Police officer.

WATCH — ABC 10News anchor Melissa Mecija reports live following Thursday's press conference:

San Diego police officer files harassment claims against department

She filed two claims, including one with California’s Civil Rights Department under the California Fair Employment and Housing Act.

Cockrell said the issues began after messy divorce proceedings. According to her claim, she discovered that her then-husband had an extramarital affair with a subordinate in 2021. She reported the matter to a lieutenant but said the investigation was “inadequate, incomplete and rushed.”

Ultimately, Cockrell said her ex-husband and mistress continued to try to defame her in retribution for the complaint, which led to an Internal Affairs investigation into her actions. Cockrell said former Chief of Police David Nisleit recommended her for termination, which she appealed.



After Chief Scott Wahl took over in 2024, the claim said he reviewed numerous disciplinary cases and overturned her termination and at least five male officers’ terminations or recommended terminations.

Following that, Cockrell said she was “met with immediate sexist backlash, harassment, and retaliation.”

“Rumors spread like wildfire within the Department accusing her of having provided sexual favors to Chief Wahl in exchange for leniency,” according to the claim. She said an anonymous letter was also submitted to the City Council falsely alleging an affair with the chief.

Despite the department being aware of the rumors, Cockrell said there were no attempts to protect her. She said she was denied promotions because of the false rumors.

ABC 10News reached out to the department for a statement and is waiting to hear back.

Over the last several weeks, Team 10 has reported on the divorce proceedings and the taxpayer money spent on an investigation involving Chief Wahl.

While the city would not comment on personnel matters, the mayor’s office released a statement in August saying that “the mayor has full confidence in Chief Wahl."

You can read the employment discrimination complaint Cockrell filed below or at this link: