San Diego Police arrest 5th person linked to fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy in Mount Hope

Posted at 11:35 AM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 14:35:21-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police made another arrest in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Mount Hope, the department announced Thursday.

Earlier this week, police arrested three young men -- Bryan Escobedo, 18; Ethan Peaslee-Guerrero, 19; and Omar Morales, 18 -- and a 17-year-old boy in connection with a drive-by shooting on 36th Street that left a boy dead on the afternoon of Jan. 31.

Police stated Thursday that during the investigation, SDPD Homicide detectives identified a fifth person -- a 17-year-old boy -- linked to the killing.

On Wednesday, the boy was located during a traffic stop on Interstate 805 at El Cajon Boulevard and taken into custody. The boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into Juvenile Hall, SDPD officials said.

