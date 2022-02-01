Arrests made in deadly shooting of teen in San Diego's Mount Hope

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Three young men and a teen were arrested in connection with a shooting in the Mount Hope area that left a 14-year-old boy dead, San Diego Police announced Tuesday.

The deadly shooting occurred at around 4:15 p.m. Monday in the 3500 block of J Street, SDPD officials said.

Police said a 14-year-old boy was walking with several others on 36th Street, near J Street, when a gray or silver SUV approached them.

Moments later, at least one shot was fired from the vehicle, hitting the victim. No other people were struck by gunfire.

Responding emergency personnel performed life-saving measures before the boy was rushed to the hospital. The teen, who was not identified, died from his injuries after arrival, according to police.

SDPD officials said: “Officers recognized that this plate matched a Toyota Highlander that was involved in an incident earlier in the day. At 3:35 p.m., San Diego Unified School Police were addressing a fight and large crowd at 1155 C Street and requested cover from San Diego Police. Some of the members of the crowd left in the silver Toyota Highlander.

At 5:07 p.m., Mid-City patrol officers located the Toyota Highlander at 4600 Utah Street, with a group of males around the vehicle. Officers detained two of the group connected to the vehicle. An unknown number of the group fled on foot. Eventually two who fled were located in a nearby apartment and taken into custody without incident.”

Police identified the suspects as 18-year-old Bryan Escobedo; 19-year-old Ethan Peaslee-Guerrero; 18-year-old Omar Morales; and a 17-year-old male.

According to police, the three adults were booked into San Diego County Jail, while the teen suspect was taken to Juvenile Hall.